Humana partners with in-home provider to lower hospital visits

Humana partnered with DispatchHealth, a provider of in-home medical care, to offer Humana members access to 24/7 medical care outside of the hospital, according to a Feb. 1 news release.

Under the agreement, Humana members with multiple chronic conditions, like cellulitis, kidney and urinary tract infections, and heart failure, can be treated at home and avoid visits to the hospital.

Eligible members will be paired with an on-call DispatchHealth medical team. The team includes an internal medicine physician with emergency room experience and a physician assistant or nurse practitioner. Patients will also have remote monitoring, an emergency call button and daily visits from their DispatchHealth medical team.

The services will initially be available in Denver and Tacoma, Wash. Humana plans to expand the arrangement to Texas, Arizona and Nevada later this year.

