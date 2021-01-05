3 recent health IT exec moves

Below are some of the recent leadership changes affecting health IT.

Shashidhar Thakur, Google Health's vice president of engineering, will move to the company's commerce division. Anurag Agarwal, an engineering vice president, is set to replace him.



Erin Parker was promoted to senior vice president and CIO of Little Rock-based Arkansas Children's.



Amazon brought on a new lobbyist, Jeff Ricchetti, to focus on issues related to COVID-19 and CARES Act implementation. He is the brother of Steve Ricchetti, a White House counselor for the team of President-elect Joe Biden.

