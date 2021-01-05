3 recent health IT exec moves
Below are some of the recent leadership changes affecting health IT.
- Shashidhar Thakur, Google Health's vice president of engineering, will move to the company's commerce division. Anurag Agarwal, an engineering vice president, is set to replace him.
- Erin Parker was promoted to senior vice president and CIO of Little Rock-based Arkansas Children's.
- Amazon brought on a new lobbyist, Jeff Ricchetti, to focus on issues related to COVID-19 and CARES Act implementation. He is the brother of Steve Ricchetti, a White House counselor for the team of President-elect Joe Biden.
