Amazon's 4 latest health-related job openings
Amazon recently posted job openings related to its health business.
Four positions the company recently posted:
- Principal of digital health: will manage Amazon's digital health programs, focusing on bridging gaps between technology and business.
- Software development engineer, Alexa Health: will help develop technical strategies, vision and architecture to make Amazon's Alexa a trusted health assistant.
- Senior software development engineer, Amazon Web Services health artificial intelligence: will contribute to the development cycles for Amazon's health products powered by AI, including making customer calls, planning, prototyping and launching.
- Senior technical program manager, healthcare informatics: will partner with product management, clinical operations, engineering and other leaders to translate business needs into clinical system functionality so that software helps achieve organizational goals and external mandates.
