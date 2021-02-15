14 health systems launch innovative data platform & 12 other health IT notes

From new tool launches to leadership changes and fresh partnerships, here are the latest of stories about health IT companies, including Google, Amazon and Epic.

More articles on health IT:

7 hospitals, health systems share how they're combatting COVID-19 vaccine misinformation

13 patient data breach lawsuits in the past year

Data gaps will delay FDA's COVID-19 vaccine monitoring system for 'weeks or months'

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.