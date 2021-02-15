14 health systems launch innovative data platform & 12 other health IT notes

From new tool launches to leadership changes and fresh partnerships, here are the latest of stories about health IT companies, including Google, Amazon and Epic.

  1. Fourteen health systems, including Trinity Health, Northwell Health and Tenet Health, partnered to create a comprehensive, de-identified data platform that will glean more robust insights on medical conditions such as rare diseases and COVID-19.

  2. Jeff Bezos said he is stepping down from his post as CEO of Amazon and will transition to a leadership role on the company's board later this year. 

  3. One hundred sites, including Novant Health and Colorado's UCHealth, have deployed Epic software to run their mass COVID-19 vaccination programs.

  4. Salesforce launched a new machine learning tool, powered by Amazon Web Services, that aims to help healthcare organizations digitize their document management processes on a single platform.

  5. Google Fit said it will launch new features in March that will allow users to measure heart and respiratory rates with the Pixel phone's camera.

  6. The Government Accountability Office recommended the Department of Veterans Affairs pause the implementation of its $16 billion Cerner EHR system to perform "critical" tests before deploying the system at any additional facilities.

  7. Google Cloud began offering healthcare organizations its new Intelligent Vaccine Impact Solution, a digital toolset that delivers data insights on COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts.

  8. Amazon launched a feature for its Alexa voice assistant that lets users search for places to get a COVID-19 test.

  9. Google sister company Verily teamed up with Janssen, Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceutical arm, to launch a COVID-19 immune response study.

  10. Optum led a $13 million funding round for Equip, a startup that delivers virtual eating disorder treatment.

  11. Apple researchers worked with 15 scientists to design a system within the Apple Watch that tracks Parkinson's disease symptoms.

  12. University of Washington researchers said Amazon's search algorithm pushes books that promote false claims about vaccines to the top of its generated results pages.

  13. Google Cloud entered a partnership to integrate its machine learning technology into the cervical cancer diagnostic screening system of medical technology company Hologic.

