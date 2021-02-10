Salesforce taps AWS machine learning tool for document automation in health cloud

Salesforce launched a new machine learning tool, powered by Amazon Web Services, on Feb. 10 that aims to help healthcare organizations digitize their document management processes on a single platform.

Salesforce's Intelligent Document Automation technology uses machine learning to read incoming documents and help workers automatically route them to the right place. For example, payers can use the tech to set up routing for prior authorization requests, such as drug prescriptions, that are faxed based on date, priority or request type.

The new capabilities are combined with Intelligent Form Reader, powered by Amazon Textract, Amazon Web Services' machine learning tool that extracts text and data from scanned documents.

