16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent

Four of the top vendors hospitals use to participate in the Medicare EHR Incentive Program are Allscripts, Cerner, Epic and Meditech, according to ONC data.

Sixteen hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking EHR and IT expertise during the past two weeks:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

Allscripts

1. Holston Medical Group (Kingsport, Tenn.): Seeks an operations system analyst

2. CHI Health Clinic (Omaha, Neb.): Seeks a revenue cycle systems analyst

3. Pinehurst (N.C.) Medical Clinic: Seeks a practice manager

4. Mohawk Valley Health Systems (Utica, N.Y.): Seeks an information systems specialist

Cerner

1. Oaklawn Hospital (Marshall, Mich.): Seeks a clinical information systems analyst

2. Children's National Hospital (Silver Spring, Md.): Seeks a revenue cycle improvement analyst

3. Carondelet St. Mary's Hospital (Tucson, Ariz.): Seeks a clinical information systems informaticist

4. Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.): Seeks an applications analyst

Epic

1. Premier Health (Dayton, Ohio): Seeks a programmer analyst

2. Loyola University Health System (Maywood, Ill.): Seeks a clinical analyst

3. University of Kansas Health System (Shawnee Mission): Seeks a clinical application support analyst

4. Cleveland Clinic: Seeks a clinical applications analyst

Meditech

1. Grand River Health (Rifle, Colo.): Seeks a clinical systems analyst

2. Stamford (Conn.) Hospital: Seeks a clinical systems analyst

3. Holyoke (Mass.) Medical Center: Seeks a revenue cycle analyst

4. Sinai Health System (Chicago): Seeks a clinical applications analyst

More articles on EHRs:

Cerner executive turnover in 2021: 5 things to know

CHIME, AMA & 6 others launch info blocking resource center

Mass General uses EHRs to create COVID-19 death risk prediction tool

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.