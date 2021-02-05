CHIME, AMA & 6 others launch info blocking resource center

The American Medical Association, College of Healthcare Information Management Executives and six more organizations have teamed up to launch a new resource center for helping healthcare professionals with the upcoming information blocking rule regulations.

The new regulations, effective April 5, are part of HHS interoperability rules issued by ONC and CMS to support the MyHealthEData Initiative and 21st Century Cures Act. ONC's final rule establishes new regulations to prevent information-blocking practices by providers, health IT developers, health information exchanges and health information networks.

The new center offers links to regulatory overviews, documents, articles, cheat sheets and guides submitted by CHIME, AMA and the other participating organizations. The resources are free and available to the public.

Here are the eight participating organizations:

AMA

CHIME

American College of Physicians

American Health Information Management Association

American Medical Informatics Association

American Psychiatric Association

Medical Group Management Association

Premier

