CHIME, AMA & 6 others launch info blocking resource center
The American Medical Association, College of Healthcare Information Management Executives and six more organizations have teamed up to launch a new resource center for helping healthcare professionals with the upcoming information blocking rule regulations.
The new regulations, effective April 5, are part of HHS interoperability rules issued by ONC and CMS to support the MyHealthEData Initiative and 21st Century Cures Act. ONC's final rule establishes new regulations to prevent information-blocking practices by providers, health IT developers, health information exchanges and health information networks.
The new center offers links to regulatory overviews, documents, articles, cheat sheets and guides submitted by CHIME, AMA and the other participating organizations. The resources are free and available to the public.
Here are the eight participating organizations:
- AMA
- CHIME
- American College of Physicians
- American Health Information Management Association
- American Medical Informatics Association
- American Psychiatric Association
- Medical Group Management Association
- Premier
More articles on EHRs:
Mass General uses EHRs to create COVID-19 death risk prediction tool
Clinicians most satisfied with Meditech, Epic EHR personalization abilities
Cerner opens COVID-19 vaccine clinic at headquarters
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.