Clinicians most satisfied with Meditech, Epic EHR personalization abilities

Providers who have both the knowledge and opportunity to personalize the EHR to their workflow report higher overall satisfaction with their organization's vendor system than those who do not, according to a recent KLAS Research and Arch Collaborative report.

For its Large Ambulatory EMR 2021 report, KLAS and the Arch Collaborative analyzed feedback from more than 180,000 physicians and nurses about their practices' EHR customization capabilities. The study focused on large ambulatory organizations with at least 75 physicians.

Here's how clinicians' satisfaction with their EHR systems' personalization abilities rank on a zero to nine-point scale, listed by vendor. Data for Meditech, NextGen Healthcare and eClinicalWorks is limited.

Meditech: 8.4

Epic: 8.0

NextGen Healthcare: 8.0

Athenahealth: 7.6

Cerner: 6.7

eClinicalWorks: 6.6

Allscripts: 5.9

