Optum leads $13M funding round for virtual eating disorder treatment startup

Equip, a company that delivers virtual eating disorder treatment, on Feb. 10 closed a $13 million series A funding round led by Optum's venture capital arm, bringing its total amount of funds raised to $17 million.

Equip allows users to access family-based treatment in their homes. Its platform gives families a care team consisting of five people: a physician, therapist, peer mentor, family mentor and dietician.

"The virtual approach to high-quality eating disorder treatment being pioneered by Equip has the opportunity to better enable families to support recovery," Laura Veroneau, a partner at Optum Ventures, said in a news release. "We've never seen a team with this combination of lived experience and clinical expertise, and we believe Equip will be the much-needed change agent in eating disorder treatment."

The company was founded in 2019 by Kristina Saffran, who launched the nonprofit Project Heal at age 15 after recovering from an eating disorder, and Erin Parks, PhD, who spent the past decade at the UC San Diego Eating Disorders Center.

Equip has launched in California, New York and Texas. It plans to use its funding to expand to new regions, build its clinical team, strengthen its technology platform and launch partnerships with insurers.

