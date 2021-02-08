6 hospitals, health systems piloting digital transformation programs

Hospitals and health systems across the U.S. are pushing digital transformation efforts forward by creating new tools and launching innovative programs.

Here are six organizations that announced pilots of new innovation programs or expansions to existing programs during January, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review.

1. Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's joint biological innovation center secured $76 million and signed a lease for a new facility in Watertown, Mass.

2. NYU Grossman School of Medicine inked a neurosurgery research collaboration with Proprio, a Seatttle-based company that develops virtual reality technologies for surgery,

3. Cleveland Clinic will launch a new infectious disease research center through the new $500 million Cleveland Innovation District backed by the state of Ohio and JobsOhio.

4. Baltimore-based LifeBridge Health is partnering with Healthworx, the innovation and investment arm of CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, to launch a new incubator for startup companies developing healthcare technologies and innovations.

5. Nashville-based HCA Healthcare established a COVID-19 data research initiative focused on improving hospital care and public knowledge on the novel coronavirus alongside partners including Johns Hopkins and the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.

6. The Department of Veterans Affairs launched a new initiative with Fitbit Jan. 11 to provide 10,000 veterans, caregivers and VA staff with free memberships to Fitbit's digital health services.

