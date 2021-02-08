Amazon Alexa connects users to nearest COVID-19 testing

Amazon recently launched a feature for its Alexa voice assistant that lets users search for places to get a COVID-19 test, CNBC reports.

The new command works on phones and through the Amazon Echo smart speaker, according to the Feb. 5 report. To find a testing location, the user must ask: "Where can I get tested for COVID-19?" and Alexa will return a list of nearby places using data pulled from sources such as Yelp.

Over the last few years, Amazon has strengthened its healthcare offerings through Alexa. In September, the voice assistant integrated 80,000 health questions such as "When is the peak of flu season?" and "When should I get screened for colon cancer?" to its platform.

