10 most in-demand tech jobs

Despite headlines about hiring freezes and layoffs at tech companies, technology workers are still highly sought after by businesses — including health systems — across the country.

Here are the 10 most in-demand tech professions, according to a June 21 analysis by education company Coding Dojo. The firm compiled its rankings using data from Glassdoor’s 50 Best Jobs in America for 2022 list, Indeed job listings and projected growth rates from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

1. Information security engineer

2. Full-stack engineer

3. Data scientist

4. Machine-learning engineer

5. Java developer

6. Data engineer

7. Cloud engineer

8. Backend engineer

9. Salesforce developer

10. Automation engineer