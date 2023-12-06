9 health systems outsourcing RCM functions

Becker's has reported on nine health systems that have opted to outsource finance jobs or other revenue cycle functions in 2023:

1. R1 RCM is acquiring revenue cycle management company Acclara from Renton, Wash.-based Providence. At the closing of the deal — expected in early 2024 — Acclara and Providence will enter into a 10-year agreement for the company to provide comprehensive RCM services for the health system.

2. Optum said Oct. 4 it is hiring more than 800 employees from Waukesha, Wis.-based ProHealth Care and will begin managing the health system's revenue cycle management, information technology, informatics, analytics and inpatient care management.

3. Arlington Heights, Ill.-based Northwest Community Healthcare entered a partnership with Conifer Health Solutions May 23. The agreement extends Conifer's partnership with Evanston, Ill.-based NorthShore University HealthSystem, which acquired the single-hospital system in January 2021.

4. DuBois-based Pennsylvania Mountains Healthcare Alliance said April 18 it was installing FinThrive's revenue cycle management platform at four of its 13 hospitals.

5. Ensemble Health Partners added 650 employees in the first quarter of 2023 through full revenue cycle outsourcing partnerships with Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System, Winchester, Va.-based Valley Health and Charleston, S.C.-based Roper St. Francis Healthcare.

6. Clearwater, Fla. -based BayCare Health System said April 12 it was using Oracle's RevElate billing automation tool at its Safety Harbor, Fla. -based Mease Countryside Hospital. While initially launched at Mease Countryside, the health system plans to deploy RevElate throughout its entire system this year.

7. Norman (Okla.) Regional Health System said Feb. 7 it was implementing VisiQuate's artificial intelligence-powered Denials Management Analytics and Revenue Management Analytics. Additionally, the health system will use the VisiQuate PayFlo tool to standardize RCM processes.

8. Owensboro (Ky.) Health selected Optum Jan. 10 to manage its revenue cycle operations and IT services. Optum is hiring 575 employees from the health system.

9. Maine-based Northern Light Health tapped Optum Jan. 5 to manage its revenue cycle management, information systems, inpatient care management, analytics, project management office and supply chain functions. In March, 1,400 of the system's employees became employed by Optum.