BayCare adopts Oracle tool to automate RCM functions

Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System is using Oracle's RevElate billing automation tool at its Safety Harbor, Fla.-based Mease Countryside Hospital.

The tool is designed to automate data entry and tracks payments from insurance payers and patients.

While initially launched at Mease Countryside, the health system plans to deploy RevElate throughout its entire system this year, according to an April 12 Oracle news release.

"BayCare is always striving to efficiently manage our enterprise revenue cycle process, and we appreciate Oracle Health's commitment to revenue cycle efficiency with RevElate," Lynda Gorken, vice president for patient financial services at BayCare Health System, said in the release. "By building on the strength of Soarian Financials, which worked well for us, RevElate is enabling us to bring clinical and financial information together, supporting our mission of delivering a quality patient experience at every step, from intake to final billing."