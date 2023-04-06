Ensemble adds 650 employees from 3 partnerships in Q1

Ensemble Health Partners added 650 employees in the first quarter of 2023 through full revenue cycle outsourcing partnerships with three health systems.

Those systems are Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System, Winchester, Va.-based Valley Health and Charleston, S.C.-based Roper St. Francis Healthcare, according to an April 5 Ensemble news release.

Ensemble said in the release that incoming employees gain access to revenue cycle-specific resources that may not be available at providers, such as career development and mentorship programs, company-sponsored industry certifications, annual leadership development conferences and flexible work environments.