7 maternity service closures in 2025

Amid ongoing financial challenges, workforce shortages and declining birth rates, many hospitals and health systems are being forced to close maternity services in 2025.

A recent Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform report found that more than 57% of U.S. rural hospitals do not offer labor and delivery services. A Dec. 4 JAMA Network study also found that more than 500 hospitals have closed labor and delivery departments since 2010.

Becker's has reported on the following hospitals ending maternity care in 2025, along with closure plans, pauses and transfer statuses:

1. La Junta, Colo.-based Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center will end its obstetrics services, effective April 30, due to challenges like low monthly birth rates, underfunding by the Colorado Medicaid program for obstetric services and financial losses.

2. Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health will close birthing services at Northern Light Inland Hospital and at Northern Light Women's Health, both in Waterville, Maine, effective March 1.

3. Winner (S.D.) Regional Health closed its labor and delivery services Feb. 1 due to physician recruitment challenges and reimbursement difficulties.

4. Stuart, Fla.-based Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital is closing its labor and delivery services April 1 and transferring them to Port St. Lucie, Fla.-based Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital. The service changes are the result of a comprehensive evaluation to optimize care delivery, address local and national OB-GYN staffing shortages, and focus resources on key areas.

5. ThedaCare Medical Center Waupaca (Wis.) will end labor and delivery services Feb. 15 due to a demand shift among expectant mothers, and a decline in deliveries and mothers looking to deliver at larger birth centers.

6. Belfast-based MaineHealth Waldo Hospital shared plans to restructure its obstetrics and end labor and delivery services, effective April 1.

7. Mayo Clinic Health System in Fairmont, Minn., will close its surgical and labor and delivery units, effective March 31. The closure is due to a shortage of physicians in the area.













