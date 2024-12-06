Cleveland Clinic hospital to end labor delivery services, transfer to other hospital

Stuart, Fla.-based Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital is ending its labor and delivery services April 1 and transferring them to Port St. Lucie, Fla.-based Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital.

The hospitals are part of Cleveland Clinic's Weston-based Cleveland Clinic Florida.

The service changes stem from a comprehensive evaluation to optimize care delivery, focus resources on key areas and address both local and national OB-GYN staffing shortages, a spokesperson for the hospitals said in a Dec. 6 statement shared with Becker's.

Martin North Hospital will expand its outpatient gynecological services as part of the changes. It will also recruit a minimally invasive gynecological surgeon, enhance pelvic surgery capabilities and introduce gynecological oncology and urogynecology specialized services.

Plans are also underway to make Tradition Hospital a level 3 neonatal intensive care unit. The service transition will also allow Tradition Hospital to offer fellowship-trained maternal-fetal medicine physicians and high-risk obstetrics care options.