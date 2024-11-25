Wisconsin hospital to end labor and delivery services

ThedaCare Medical Center Waupaca (Wis.) has shared plans to close its labor and delivery services Feb. 15.

The hospital is part of Neenah, Wis.-based ThedaCare, a nonprofit health system that comprises 18 hospitals, more than 360 outpatient locations, 22,000 employees and 3,400 providers, according to its website.

The decision stems from a demand shift among expectant mothers, with a decline in deliveries and mothers looking to deliver at larger birth centers, according to a Nov. 25 statement shared with Becker's.

A local and national shortage of physicians and nurses serving rural areas was also cited in the statement as a factor.

Physicians at the hospital will work with expectant mothers to coordinate labor and delivery plans at a birth center of their choice.

"This was a difficult decision, and one that was not made lightly because of our dedication to the people we are privileged to serve," the statement said.







