MaineHealth hospital to end labor and delivery services

Belfast-based MaineHealth Waldo Hospital has shared plans to restructure its obstetrics and end its labor and delivery services, effective April 1, 2025, according to a Nov. 7 news release shared with Becker's.

The hospital, which is part of Portland-based MaineHealth, will still offer and expand comprehensive pre- and post-natal care and partner with MaineHealth Pen Bay Hospital and other local hospitals for labor and delivery services.

Hospital leaders picked the April 1 date so that patients four or more months pregnant will not have to alter their delivery plans. It also exceeds Maine's 120-day closure notice.

The decision comes after a "monthslong review" of the hospital's obstetrics program by executive and clinical leadership, which also included community outreach and input. A consistently low birth volume and complications with recruiting and retaining specialized employees also influenced the decision.

MaineHealth has worked to address hiring challenges by offering higher pay to employees and investing in clinical education programs. However, recruitment over the last three years has not filled key positions and made it difficult to provide safe, 24/7 labor and delivery care coverage at the hospital.

MaineHealth Waldo Hospital is working to expand overall services, with a focus on the older community population. The hospital has also expanded oncology and cardiology services over the last two years.

The hospital's new obstetrics care model will allow an easier expansion of its pediatric care and affiliated practice. No employees will lose their jobs following the restructuring and the hospital is working with employees to transition them to other departments at the hospital or to Rockport-based MaineHealth Pen Bay Hospital's labor and delivery unit.

MaineHealth Waldo and MaineHealth Pen Bay will also consolidate their midwifery teams and OB-GYN services to reduce overall provider call burden and allow for obstetric service expansion.

Outpatient services, including obstetrical ultrasounds, postnatal care, prenatal consultations and antenatal testing, will be maintained. MaineHealth Waldo also plans to introduce a new OB nurse navigator role to help families during their pregnancy experience.

"Closing inpatient labor and delivery services was a difficult decision, but it allows our team to focus on what it does best — supporting our patients and their families through the entirety of their prenatal and postnatal care journey," said Syrena Gatewood, chair of the local board that oversees MaineHealth Waldo Hospital and MaineHealth Pen Bay Hospital.









