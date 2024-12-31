South Dakota system ends labor and delivery services

Winner (S.D.) Regional Health has shared plans that it will end labor and delivery services, effective Feb. 1.

The service closure comes amid physician recruitment challenges and reimbursement difficulties, according to a Dec. 30 Facebook post. The post also assured patients that its clinic will continue to offer pre-l and postnatal care.

Winner Regional comprises a hospital, a clinic, a long-term care facility, home health, community health, specialty outreach services and Winner Family Drug, according to its website.





