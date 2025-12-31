Penn Medicine doubles operating income in Q1

Philadelphia-based University of Pennsylvania Health System recorded an operating income of $102.3 million (3.3% operating margin) in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, up from an operating income of $49.3 million (1.7% margin) during the same period last year, according to its most recent financial report.

Penn Medicine recorded total operating revenue of $3.3 billion for the three months ended Sept. 30, up from $2.8 billion during the same quarter last year. Net patient service revenue was $2.8 billion, up from $2.4 billion. Other operating revenue totaled $514.6 million, up from $406.6 million.

Total operating expenses were $3.1 billion in the first quarter, up from $2.7 billion during the same period last year. Salaries, wages and benefits costs totaled $1.7 billion, up from $1.5 billion. Supply and service expenses were $1.3 billion, up from $1.1 billion.

Penn Medicine recorded a net income of $222.1 million in the first quarter, up from $188.2 million during the same period last year.