5 donations of $100M or more to hospitals and health systems in 2021

Several hefty donations have been made to hospitals and health systems in 2021 so far, going toward hospital improvements, new services, research and more.

Here are five donations so far in 2021 worth $100 million or more, as reported by Becker's:





1. Saint Barnabas Medical Center

Donation: $100 million

Details: The donation by the Cooperman Family Foundation was the largest amount ever given to a hospital in New Jersey. Leon Cooperman is a successful financier on Wall Street. The family has donated to the Livingston, N.J.-based hospital more than 100 times.





2. Sanford Health

Donation: $350 million

Details: The donation from philanthropist and billionaire Denny Sanford, the namesake of Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health, will create a virtual care center, which will improve healthcare access in rural and underserved communities. Mr. Sanford has donated about $1.5 billion in total to the health system.





3. Sanford Health

Donation: $300 million

Details: Sanford Health also received a donation from Mr. Sanford in March, which will go toward improving rural healthcare in South Dakota, expanding medical education, building a virtual hospital and expanding its sports complex.





4. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Donation: $100 million

Details: The gift to the Memphis, Tenn.-based hospital came from Jared Isaacman, founder of payment processor Shift4 Payments and co-founder of Draken International, a pilot training company. It went to expanding St. Jude Children's research and raising money from other donors who wanted to join Mr. Isaacman on Inspiration4, a SpaceX mission in 2021.





5. City of Hope National Medical Center

Donation: $100 million

Details: The donation came from Arthur Riggs, PhD, a geneticist and Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope's biology division chair, and will go toward the study and treatment of cancer and diabetes. Because of his gift, the diabetes research center was renamed the Arthur Riggs Diabetes & Metabolism Research Institute.