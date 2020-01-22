6 hospital, health system construction projects costing $300M or more

Six hospitals and health systems since Dec. 12 have advanced, completed or started facility expansions and renovations with price tags of $300 million or more.

1. Baptist Healthcare to invest $1B in upgrades

Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Healthcare System plans to invest about $1 billion on upgrades and expansions "to create the next generation healthcare system."

2. Partners HealthCare plans $6.1B in expansions

Boston-based Partners HealthCare plans to spend $6.1 billion on capital projects to expand into New England and abroad in the next five years.

3. Dignity Health unveils details of $320M California replacement hospital

Dignity Health unveiled more details about its $320 million replacement hospital in Elk Grove, Calif.

4. Catholic Health Services plans $525M expansion

Rockville Centre, N.Y.-based Catholic Health Services plans to spend more than $525 million to expand Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Islip, N.Y.

5. 'This is survival': Brooklyn hospital CEO on $1.2B redevelopment plan

Brooklyn (N.Y.) Hospital Center is planning to invest $1.2 billion to redevelop its main campus downtown.

6. Inspira opens $356M hospital to patients

Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill (N.J.), a $356 million replacement hospital, opened to patients in mid-December.

More articles on facilities management:

Dartmouth-Hitchcock's $130M patient tower plan advances

Tennessee systems open joint 60-bed behavioral health hospital

Florida bill would lift limits on specialty hospitals

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.