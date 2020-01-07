Catholic Health Services plans $525M expansion

Rockville Centre, N.Y.-based Catholic Health Services plans to spend more than $525 million to expand Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Islip, N.Y., according to Newsday.

The expansion plan, filed with the state health department, calls for building a 300,000-square-foot, six-story addition to the hospital.

CHS said the building would house 16 operating rooms, an emergency department and a 36-bed inpatient floor.

Construction is expected to take 30 months.

Read the full report here.

More articles on facilities management:

Baylor Scott & White to open its first Austin hospital this month

'This is survival': Brooklyn hospital CEO on $1.2B redevelopment plan

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center to open $244M tower Jan. 14

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.