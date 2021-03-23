Nebraska hospitals create EHR-based 'scoring system' to identify high-risk patients for COVID-19 vaccine

The Omaha (Neb.) Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition is working with a group of hospitals including Nebraska Medicine and CHI Health System on a medical records-based scoring system for distributing COVID-19 vaccinations, according to ABC affiliate KETV.

Nebraska Medicine, Nebraska Methodist Health System, CHI Health System and Children's Hospital and Medical Center are providing patient health records to be analyzed in the scoring system, according to the March 22 report.

"Vaccination decisions for those individuals with underlying medical conditions are being made by all healthcare systems using the same formula that considers the number of conditions the individual is experiencing, the person’s current state of health, and their personal medical record, with consideration given to social determinants of health," said Phil Rooney, Douglas County (Neb.) Health Department resource specialist, according to the network.

Patients who have visited any of the participating hospitals within the past two years will be included in the scoring. The system calculates a risk score based on individuals with medical conditions known to be associated with risk for severe COVID-19.

Patients who have the highest risk scores will be contacted directly by healthcare system facilities with guidance on how to schedule a vaccination appointment.

