Atrium Health given 1 month to restore data sharing with local EMS

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health has been given a month to fix an issue with its EHR system that has prevented Atrium from sharing medical records with its local EMS department, according to a March 21 Salisbury Post report.

Rowan County (N.C.) Emergency Medical Services began experiencing issues getting Atrium's patients' health data from the system in September 2019 when Atrium switched its EHR system, according to the report.

"They made a switch on that and the links weren't in place to allow that two-way data exchange and they have not worked to restore it," Rowan EMS Division Chief Lennie Cooper told the publication.

The EHR transition at first prevented both Rowan EMS and Atrium from sharing records, but the EMS provider has been able to repair the electronic link on its end and is sharing patient data with Atrium. The health system told the Salisbury Post it was recently made aware of the data sharing issues and is working with the EMS department to fix them.

The Rowan County Board of Commissioners on March 15 gave Atrium 30 days to fix the data sharing issues on its end, according to the report.

"We are working with county and EMS leaders to address those concerns and ensure critical, frontline medical workers have the information they need while serving the community," an Atrium Health spokesperson said. "We are proud to be a partner in this community for more than 80 years and look forward to working with the county toward a solution that is acceptable for everyone and upholds the safety and privacy of every patient in our care."

