8 recent EHR contracts, go-lives

Here are eight healthcare organizations that recently announced plans to implement a new EHR or deployed a new system.

Grand Junction, Colo.-based Community Hospital went live with a new Meditech Expanse EHR Feb. 24.



Bishop, Calif.-based Northern Inyo Healthcare District announced plans Feb. 24 to implement a new Cerner EHR.



All of West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health's sites now use the same Epic EHR after a successful Feb. 27 go-live at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.



International Falls, Minn.-based Rainy Lake Medical Center went live with its Epic EHR March 1.



Lubbock, Texas-based UMC Health System said March 11 it has formed a new 10-year agreement with Cerner to expand its digital engagement toolset within the EHR.



Newport (Wash.) Hospital and Health Services went live with a shared Epic Community Connect EHR March 13.



Longview, Texas-based Christus Good Shepherd Health System went live with a new Epic EHR March 15.



Plymouth, N.H.-based Speare Memorial Hospital signed a contract March 18 to deploy a new Meditech Expanse EHR.

