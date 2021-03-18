4 alerts, tools hospitals are adding to their EHRs

Here are four digital alerts and tools that hospitals and health systems have recently developed or integrated with their EHR systems.

1. Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center expanded its use of Nuance's automated clinical note taking system to 14 clinical specialties in January after a successful pilot program.

2. University of California Davis Health joined Cleveland Clinic, Mount Sinai and Northwestern to advance a new digestive health EHR toolkit backed by the National Institutes of Health.

3. Google and Ascension are continuing the collaboration they began in 2018 by rolling out a tool to help clinicians better organize and search for patient information.

4. Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Wake Forest Baptist Health partnered with EHR-agnostic platform IllumiCare to launch a new app that digitizes physicians' rounding lists,

