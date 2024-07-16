Mergers give hospitals new EHR systems

Mergers are providing hospitals with access to new and advanced EHR systems.
Here are the hospitals and health systems that are implementing new EHR systems or extending EHR systems to other facilities due to mergers or acquisitions:
This article was updated July 16 and will continue to be updated with the lastest news.
- Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System plans to form a joint venture with Premier Health Associates, a multispecialty group focusing on primary care across. Under the partnership, Premier Health will implement Atlantic Health's iteration of the Epic EHR platform.
- New Brunswick, N.J.-based Saint Peter's Healthcare System is joining Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System. Once the transaction is approved, Saint Peter's will implement Epic's electronic health record to allow providers and patients to share information across Atlantic Health's network.
- On March 27, Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health completed its acquisition of Tenet Healthcare's Pacific Coast Network, which includes four hospitals in Southern California and their associated outpatient locations. Chad Lefteris, president and CEO of UCI Health told Becker's the health system plans to move the new hospitals over to an Epic EHR system.
- In March, Duluth, Minn.-based St. Luke's and Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus Health officially combined and formed a 19-hospital system. As part of the merger, the health systems will implement an Epic EHR.
- In January, Milford (Mass.) Regional Medical Center and Worcester-based UMass Memorial Health signed a definitive agreement for their affiliation. As part of the agreement, Milford Regional will implement an Epic EHR system.