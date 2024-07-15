Atlantic Health, physician group to form JV

Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System plans to form a joint venture with Premier Health Associates, a multispecialty group focusing on primary care across 16 locations in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Four things to know:

1. Under the transaction, Premier Health will join the Atlantic Health care network. Specialists within the physician group focus on various areas, including gastroenterology, orthopedics/sports medicine, endocrinology, pulmonology, rheumatology, general/colorectal surgery, interventional pain management, chiropractic medicine, acupuncture and imaging.

2. At the start of 2025, Premier Health will implement Atlantic Health's iteration of the Epic EHR platform.

3. Premier Health's 38 providers perform about 177,000 patient visits a year at 15 physicians offices and one ambulatory surgery center.

4. Under the terms of the joint venture, Atlantic Health will be the majority owner of the new organization, which will retain the title of Premier Health Associates.

"By working to create a new entity that includes physician ownership within the venture, we felt it would be a perfect vehicle for us to achieve clinical integration within Atlantic Health," David Bollard, DO, president of Premier Health, said in a July 15 news release. "This JV will attract providers who wish to access the extensive benefits of a large partner like Atlantic Health, while still offering an opportunity for practice ownership within their community. It was this model that attracted all of our present physicians and will undoubtably attract many more in the future."