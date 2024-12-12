Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

TidalHealth to combine with Maryland hospital

Salisbury, Md.-based TidalHealth and Berlin, Md.-based Atlantic General Hospital have signed a letter of intent to combine their organizations.

The proposed partnership would provide access to an integrated EHR through Epic and enhance service coordination and care access, according to a joint Dec. 12 news release. 

The plan also includes funding for expanded services and efforts to strengthen the hospital's retention and recruitment, the release said.

The organizations aim to finalize the agreement in spring 2025, pending board approvals and regulatory review.

