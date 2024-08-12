How a merger gave this hospital a 'pressing' EHR overhaul

Meridian, Miss.-based Baptist Anderson Regional Medical Center has completed the installation of its new Epic EHR system.

"Our previous system was nearly a decade old and increasingly outdated," Keith Everett, MD, vice president and chief medical officer, told Becker's. "The need for a new system was pressing, and while this made the implementation process more rigorous, the expertise of our corporate IT team in Memphis was invaluable."

He noted that the hospital began planning the Epic implementation shortly after it completed its merger with Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care. According to Dr. Everett, in January, Baptist Anderson Regional Medical Center began holding weekly meetings to ensure a smooth transition and began training staff with Epic, which has been rolled out across 23 hospitals within the Baptist system.

Dr. Everett emphasized that without the merger, this transition would have been more challenging.

"Baptist's depth of knowledge in implementing Epic was essential," he said. "Their experience with the system, having installed it in over 20 hospitals before us, made a significant difference."

Discussing the benefits of the new system, Dr. Everett highlighted the comprehensive integration it brings.

"Previously, our clinics and hospital operated on different EHRs, which complicated patient care continuity. Now, with Epic, we have a unified system across all our facilities," he said. "This not only improves the continuity of care but also enhances our ability to extract data for quality improvements."

One of the most significant advantages of the new system is the MyChart patient portal, which Dr. Everett believes will empower patients to take a more active role in their healthcare.

"Patients can now access their medical records, schedule appointments, and manage their financial information — all from one platform," he said. "This increased access and involvement will undoubtedly lead to better patient outcomes."

Looking ahead, Dr. Everett acknowledged that fully integrating the system across all departments and optimizing workflows will take time, but he remains optimistic.

"There's a learning curve, but as we continue to adapt, we expect to see significant improvements in patient care and operational efficiency," he said.

Baptist Anderson Regional Medical Center previously operated on a Meditech EHR system.





