Atlantic Health, Saint Peter's Healthcare reach definitive agreement

A definitive agreement has been signed for New Brunswick, N.J.-based Saint Peter's Healthcare System to join Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System.

The agreement comes after the two parties signed a letter of intent in January to bring Saint Peter's into Atlantic Health's care network.

Saint Peter's patients, providers and caregivers will receive immediate benefits once the proposed transaction receives the required approvals, according to a June 25 Atlantic Health System news release.

Atlantic Health will take Saint Peter's under its wing to become its single corporate member. Saint Peter's Catholic mission and identity will also be maintained under the new agreement.

Once the transaction is approved, Saint Peter's will implement Epic's electronic health record to allow providers and patients to share information across Atlantic Health's network.

Opportunities such as population health strategies and outpatient services will also be pursued to ensure more affordable and accessible healthcare for patients.

"Atlantic Health System will provide Saint Peter’s physicians with the opportunity to participate in Atlantic Health’s affiliated physician group practices and programs, including various quality initiatives, which are already delivering better healthcare results for patients and proven financial savings," the release said.







