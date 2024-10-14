Meditech seeks EHR system continuity at Steward hospitals amid selloffs

EHR vendor Meditech told Becker's it is working closely with Dallas-based Steward Health Care, the courts and new hospital owners to ensure the continuity of its EHR system at hospitals sold off by Steward.

"We have extensive experience transitioning systems to new owners, having worked with many large institutions that buy and sell hospitals," a Meditech spokesperson told Becker's in an emailed statement. "We have the commitment, experience and desire to continue working with any of these hospitals operating a Meditech system today."

In January 2020, Steward extended its two-decade partnership with Meditech by adopting the Expanse EHR system at 18 of its facilities across Arizona, Utah, Louisiana, Arkansas and Texas. This initiative aimed to unify all 35 Steward hospitals under the same EHR platform.

However, in recent months, Steward has faced increased scrutiny over its financial struggles and the future of more than 30 hospitals across eight states. The health system filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on May 6, closed hospitals and sold off facilities where the Meditech EHR had been implemented.

As Steward contends with financial challenges and restructures operations, the continued future of Meditech's EHR system at various facilities remains uncertain.

Steward did not respond to Becker's request for comment.