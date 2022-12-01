Meditech in the last 30 days

From piloting a clinical search tool with Google Health to partnering with new health systems, here are seven updates on Meditech's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in November.

Meditech has added nine health systems to its cloud-based platform, with five out of the nine healthcare organizations signing on as new customers.



Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare chose Meditech as its preferred EHR provider. Under the partnership, HCA will complete a large-scale deployment of Meditech's Expanse platform.



Warren (Pa.) General Hospital selected Meditech Expanse to replace the hospital's legacy Meditech EHR system and the various platforms used at outpatient clinics.



Floyd County Medical Center went live with the Meditech Expanse EHR system on Nov. 1.



On Nov. 9, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's Meditech EHR system went down, causing nationwide outages.



Meditech and Google Health are piloting their clinical search tool at Tuscaloosa, Ala.-based DCH Health System and Mauston, Wis.-based Mile Bluff Medical Center. The tool embeds Google Health's search and summarization capabilities to create a longitudinal view of a patient's health history directly within the clinical workflow of Meditech's EHR system.



Meditech integrated its platform with digital care company SeamlessMD for its Canadian customers. The collaboration will allow providers to monitor patients during and after hospitalization. Sault Area Hospital in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, is the first hospital to use the integrated technology.