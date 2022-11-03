Meditech adds 9 health systems to cloud-based platform

Meditech has added nine health systems to its cloud-based platform.
Five out of the nine healthcare organizations that signed for "Meditech as a service" were new customers, according to a Nov. 3 press release from the vendor.
The health systems include:
- Bingham Memorial Hospital (Blackfoot, Idaho)
- Manhattan (Kan.) Surgical Center
- Townsen Memorial Hospital (Humble, Texas)
- The Bellevue (Ohio) Hospital
- Bradley County Medical Center (Warren, Ark.)
- Moore County Medical Center (Dumas, Texas)
- Baker County Medical Services (McLenny, Fla.)
- Russell Medical Center (Alexander City, Ala.)
- Columbia County Health System (Dayton, Wash.)