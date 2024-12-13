Judy Faulkner makes Forbes' 'most powerful women' list

Epic founder and CEO Judy Faulkner has been named to Forbes' "2024 Power Women" list.

Ms. Faulkner, 81, ranked 54th on the Dec. 11 list. She has built Epic into a healthcare software powerhouse, from humble beginnings in a basement apartment in Madison, Wis., in the late 1970s to the country's largest EHR vendor, now covering more than half of U.S. hospital beds. She is worth $7.7 billion, according to Forbes.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, led the rankings, while General Motors CEO Mary Barra (No. 5) was the top U.S. representative.