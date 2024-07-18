Epic's dominance in 12 numbers

Here are 12 numbers that display Epic's dominance in the EHR market.

1. More than 305 million patients have an electronic record in Epic.

2. Epic was the only EHR vendor to experience a net market share increase in 2023, according to KLAS Research. None of its competitors gained any hospitals or beds in 2023.

3. Epic had 39.1 percent of the U.S. acute care hospital market share in 2023, up 3.2 percent from the year prior, KLAS found.

4. Epic now covers over half of acute multispecialty hospital beds in the U.S., with 51.5%, per KLAS. Its closest competitor, Oracle Health, covers 23.8%.

5. From 2017 to 2023, Epic picked up 633 hospitals in the U.S., per KLAS. The only other winners in that time period were Oracle Cerner and Meditech, with 57 and 15 hospitals, respectively.

6. Epic gained 15 U.S. academic medical centers in 2023, the only EHR vendor to gain any, per KLAS.

7. Epic also picked up 15 U.S. children's hospitals in 2023, according to KLAS. Its only competitor with a win was Meditech, with 1.

8. Epic also has the largest hospital EHR market share in the world after adding big contracts in Canada and Australia last year, KLAS reported.

9. In 2023, Epic's revenue jumped to $4.9 billion from $4.6 billion the year before.

10. In July, Epic founder and CEO Judy Faulkner's net worth reached $8 billion, according to Forbes, which listed her as America's third-richest self-made woman in 2024.

11. Epic will soon be used by all 18 health systems on U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals 2024-25 Honor Roll, as New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health is transitioning to Epic.

12. Three big health system wins for Epic in 2023 included Northwell, Pittsburgh-based UPMC and Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health.