How much 5 hospitals are paying for a new EHR

Noah Schwartz

Hospitals in Florida, Montana and Illinois are spending more than $10 million on a new EHR system.

Here are the cost of five EHR installs Becker's has reported on in 2023:

  1. Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health is spending $250 million to transition to an Epic EHR.

  2. Davis, Calif.-based CommuniCare Health Center is using $1.5 million in federal funds to pay for Epic's implementation fee. 

  3. El Centro (Calif.) Regional Medical Center is using $3.5 million from a state loan to install Cerner.

  4. Helena, Mont.-based St. Peter's Health spent $25 million to move to Epic.

  5. In March, Morris (Ill.) Hospital and Healthcare Centers spent $12 million to move to Meditech.

