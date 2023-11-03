How much 5 hospitals are paying for a new EHR

Hospitals in Florida, Montana and Illinois are spending more than $10 million on a new EHR system.
Here are the cost of five EHR installs Becker's has reported on in 2023:
- Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health is spending $250 million to transition to an Epic EHR.
- Davis, Calif.-based CommuniCare Health Center is using $1.5 million in federal funds to pay for Epic's implementation fee.
- El Centro (Calif.) Regional Medical Center is using $3.5 million from a state loan to install Cerner.
- Helena, Mont.-based St. Peter's Health spent $25 million to move to Epic.
- In March, Morris (Ill.) Hospital and Healthcare Centers spent $12 million to move to Meditech.