Hospitals, health systems moving to Epic

Here are four hospitals, healthcare organizations and health systems opting for an Epic EHR system in 2025, as reported by Becker's:
- Richmond, Mo.-based Ray County Hospital and Healthcare went live with an Epic EHR after partnering with OCHIN, a nonprofit that connects rural hospitals with Epic.
- Vineland, N.J.-based Inspira Health will go live with an Epic EHR system in summer 2026.
- On Feb. 21 MyMichigan Medical Centers in Saginaw, Standish and Tawas moved to an Epic EHR system.
- Door County (Wis.) Medical Center transitioned from a Meditech EHR system to Epic in February.