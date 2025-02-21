Hospitals, health systems moving to Epic

Here are four hospitals, healthcare organizations and health systems opting for an Epic EHR system in 2025, as reported by Becker's:

Richmond, Mo.-based Ray County Hospital and Healthcare went live with an Epic EHR after partnering with OCHIN, a nonprofit that connects rural hospitals with Epic.



Vineland, N.J.-based Inspira Health will go live with an Epic EHR system in summer 2026.



On Feb. 21 MyMichigan Medical Centers in Saginaw, Standish and Tawas moved to an Epic EHR system.



Door County (Wis.) Medical Center transitioned from a Meditech EHR system to Epic in February.