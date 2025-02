MyMichigan Medical Centers in Saginaw, Standish and Tawas have received an EHR upgrade, Oscoda Press reported Feb. 4.

As of Feb. 1, these facilities have transitioned to Epic. The move aims to improve information sharing, update medical equipment and integrate newly acquired facilities into the broader MyMichigan network.

Before the transition, MyMichigan relied on two separate systems to manage patient care—one for hospital settings and another for outpatient services.