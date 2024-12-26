Epic + Oracle Health: 20 things to know ahead of 2025

Epic Systems and Oracle Health are anticipating big years in 2025.

Oracle plans to launch a new AI-powered EHR to optimize clinical workflows and further personalize the patient experience. The platform will also help researchers develop new technologies and advance interoperability.

Epic will focus on growth with additional ambient listening and automation capabilities. The company will introduce new tools designed to simplify healthcare interactions and optimize operational efficiency as well as revenue cycle management.

Here are 10 things to know about each company heading into 2025.

Epic Systems

1. 190 million patients have medical records on Epic.

2. Epic has 14,000 employees.

3. There are more than 3,700 hospitals and 45,000 clinics with Epic EHRs.

4. 79% of HIMSS Stage 7 beds in the U.S. use Epic EHR.

5. Epic has 39% of the hospital market share, according to KLAS, including the top 22 Best Hospitals from U.S. News & World Report.

6. Epic's revenue in 2023 was $4.9 billion, a 6.5% year over year growth.

7. 29 hospitals and systems have added Epic EHR this year.

8. Cosmos, Epic's data lake, includes 1,626 hospitals and 289 million patients.

9. Epic Nexus has connected 625 hospitals to the TEFCA interoperability network in the last year.

10. Epic has customers in 16 countries.

Oracle Health

1. 108 million patients have Oracle Health medical records.

2. Oracle Health reported around 6,400 employees in May.

3. Oracle Health has 23.4% of the acute care hospital market share, according to KLAS.

4. Oracle Health EHR added 66 new hospitals from 2022-23 and 9,279 beds from 2023-24, according to KLAS.

5. Oracle Health contributed $5.9 billion to the company's total revenue in 2023.

6. Oracle executives expect EHR revenue to grow 4% to 6% in 2024.

7. Oracle Health connects 130 EHR, 120 payer sources and 345 other data systems for patient data analysis.

8. Oracle Health's Learning Network has more than 100 members representing 100 million patients' data for clinical research.

9. Oracle Health extended its $16 billion EHR deal with the VA and is resuming installation at hospitals.

10. 20 health systems selected Oracle EHR in 2023.