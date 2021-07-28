Epic in the headlines: 5 latest stories 

From new hospital go-lives to working with collaborators for increased clinical decision support, here are five updates on Epic's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in July.

Editor's note: The updates are listed in the order they were reported.

Burlington, Mass.-based Wellforce partnered with Amazon to move its entire digital healthcare ecosystem, including its Epic EHR infrastructure, to Amazon Web Services.

Rather than making a multimillion-dollar investment to deploy a new EHR, Woman's Hospital began looking for potential health system partners that instead would let the Baton Rouge, La.-based hospital connect to its Epic system.

Seaford, Del.-based TidalHealth Nanticoke announced plans to implement a new Epic EHR.

New Orleans, La.-based Ochsner Health added a new pharmacogenomics decision support tool within its Epic EHR system to let clinicians compare prescription orders with patients' genetic profiles in real time.

A STAT News investigation found that Epic gives financial incentives to hospitals and health systems that use its artificial intelligence algorithms, which can provide false predictions.