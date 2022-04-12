7 new products, features Epic has rolled out this year

Here is a list of seven products and integrations Epic has launched in 2022, ordered chronologically.

Epic integrated MapQuest's location and mapping services into its EHR system to help patients find healthcare providers nearby.



Epic added digital health company Validic's remote patient monitoring to its App Orchard online marketplace.



Epic released Garden Plot, a new shared environment software service that will give small and independent physician groups access to Epic electronic health records.



Epic added digital health company Ada Health's artificial intelligence tools to its App Orchard online marketplace, allowing Ada Health customers to integrate the company's symptom assessment, care navigation and clinical handover tools into their Epic EHR.



Epic added Pear Therapeutics' platform, which offers prescription digital therapeutics, to its App Orchard online marketplace.



Epic launched Cheers, a customer relationship management system that allows health systems to send proactive messages to patients who use Epic's MyChart portal if they need a particular type of care, such as a cancer screening.



Epic added interface engine Lyniate to its Garden Plot.