Epic adds interoperability software to Garden Plot

Epic added interoperability software for health data integration requirements within its new software-as-a-service offering designed for independent medical groups.

Epic selected Lyniate, a health IT vendor, for its Garden Plot software service, which gives small and independent physician groups access to Epic electronic health records.

The partnership between the two companies builds upon two decades of collaboration.

"Lyniate has a long and rich history of supporting private physician practices and ambulatory clinics, and we are proud to build on this history by enabling practices that choose Epic Garden Plot to connect with larger health systems with whom they share patients." said Mike Barbour, senior vice president of sales at Lyniate. "We look forward to working together to arm clinicians and patients with the data that they need."

The EHR vendor announced the launch of Garden Plot March 8.