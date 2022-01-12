Epic integrates MapQuest to help patients find providers

Epic selected acquisition marketing platform System1's MapQuest Business-to-Business service to help patients reach healthcare providers.

In a Jan. 11 press release, System1 announced Epic will combine its EHR system with MapQuest's location and mapping services to help patients find healthcare providers nearby.

MapQuest will also help home health providers find their destinations and help analysts look at care equity.

Epic hopes this collaboration will bring convenient, efficient and equitable care.

The company is working to bring the mapping, routing and location-aware analytics enhancements to Epic suites. Epic did not state when these enhancements would be included in its software.