7 aspects of EHRs that increase physicians' stress

Physicians say overwhelming amounts of information and slow system response times from EHRs are some of the main causes attributed to increased levels of stress and burnout.

For an Oct. 21 report, the American Medical Association examined a study published in August 2019 in the Journal of the American Medical Association that analyzed EHR design elements and how they correlate to physicians' stress levels.

Here are seven elements of EHR design that affect physicians' stress levels, according to the report.

1. Information or data overload

2. Slow system response times

3. Excessive data entry

4. Inability to quickly navigate the system

5. Note bloat

6. Fear of missing something

7. Notes related to billing and not patient care

To make EHRs more user friendly and less stressful for physicians, medical professionals need to get more involved in the design process, said Philip Kroth, MD, biomedical informatics department chair at Western Michigan University, according to the report.

"There needs to be a mechanism set up so we can get more physicians to participate during the design process," Dr. Kroth said. "The EHR really impacts the quality of care. It's up to us to participate to make it right."

