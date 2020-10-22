16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent

Four of the top vendors hospitals use to participate in the Medicare EHR Incentive Program are Allscripts, Cerner, Epic and Meditech, according to 2018 ONC data.

Sixteen hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking EHR and IT expertise during the past two weeks:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

Allscripts

1. Munson Healthcare (Traverse City, Mich.): Seeks a data integrity analyst

2. Sea Mar Community Health Centers (Seattle): Seeks a business systems data analyst

3. Ardent Health Services (Nashville, Tenn.): Seeks an EHR analyst

4. Holston Medical Group (Kingsport, Tenn.): Seeks an operations system analyst

Cerner

1. Prisma Health (Greenville, S.C.): Seeks a health information management integrity analyst

2. Vista Medical Center East (Waukegan, Ill.): Seeks a clinical informaticist

3. Huntington Hospital (Pasadena, Calif.): Seeks a revenue cycle informatics analyst

4. Washington Regional Medical Center (Fayetteville, Ark.): Seeks a clinical applications manager

Epic

1. Akron (Ohio) Children's Hospital: Seeks a clinical data analyst

2. NYU Langone Health (New York City): Seeks a revenue cycle management analyst

3. New Hanover Regional Medical Center (Wilmington, N.C.): Seeks a clinical informaticist

4. Riverside Medical Center (Kankakee, Ill.): Seeks an EHR application manager

Meditech

1. Brookings (S.D.) Health System: Seeks an IT manager

2. Stamford (Conn.) Hospital: Seeks a clinical systems analyst

3. St. Lawrence Health System (Potsdam, N.Y.): Seeks a clinical applications analyst

4. Olympia Medical Center (Los Angeles): Seeks a systems analyst

