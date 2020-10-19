7 alerts, tools hospitals are adding to their EHRs

Here are seven digital alerts and tools that hospitals and health systems have developed or integrated with their EHR systems since June.

1. Evanston, Ill.-based NorthShore University HealthSystem in June completed a precision medicine program that adds patients' genetic testing information into its Epic EHR to alert clinicians of potential medication interactions.

2. Cleveland-based MetroHealth in June integrated Unite Us' electronic resource referral platform within its EHR to better track and coordinate resources for patients' social determinants of health needs.

3. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare deployed Smiths Medical's wireless infusion pump programming across its EHR systems at nine HCA Capital Hospitals in June.

4. SSM Health merged its EHR with documentation systems that local EMS agencies use to share patient data more quickly both inside and outside of the health system's facilities in Wisconsin. The system — whose headquarters is in St. Louis but has hospitals in Missouri, Wisconsin, Oklahoma and Illinois — became the first in Wisconsin to use the ESO Health Data Exchange in July.

5. Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center in July launched a program called 'Clickbusters' to reduce the number of automated alerts and reminders in the EHR.

6. Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health teamed up with EHR optimization software company PatientKeeper to make its charge capture software an app embedded in Cerner EHR systems.

7. University of Minnesota and M Health Fairview researchers created a new artificial intelligence algorithm that evaluates chest X-rays to diagnose potential cases of COVID-19 and made it available at scale for free in Epic's App Orchard in October.

