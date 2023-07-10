5 most expensive EHR installations of 2023

Noah Schwartz -

So far, in 2023, hospitals in Massachusetts and West Virginia have spent more than $50 million on new EHRs.

Here are the five most expensive EHR installations that Becker's has reported on in 2023:

  1. Boston-based Tufts Medicine spent $70 million on transitioning its Epic EHR to Amazon Web Services.

  2. Weirton (W.Va.) Medical Center spent $65 million to transition to a Cerner EHR.

  3. UR Medicine is planning to spend $40 million to give Geneva, N.Y.-based Finger Lakes Health a new EHR. The two systems are merging Aug. 1.

  4. Helena, Mont.-based St. Peter’s Health spent $25 million to switch to Epic.

  5. Morris (Ill.) Hospital & Healthcare Centers spent $12 million on a new Meditech EHR.

